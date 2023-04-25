Tottenham players to reimburse tickets of fans over 6-1 loss at Newcastle

The players at Tottenham are set to repay their fans that traveled to Saint James Park, where they fell out 6-1 to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The men at Spurs noted that they understood that the fans were disappointed at the trashing, according to a statement released on the Tottenham website on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. Sunday wasn’t good enough.

“We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans for the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

“Together – and only together – can we move things forward,” the statement read.

Following the sacking of ex-Spurs caretaker, Cristian Stellini, new interim Ryan Mason will take over in their faceoff against Manchester United on Thursday.