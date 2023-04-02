Top 50 Inspiring Authors: Sabistation Media, RankBank.org announce list

Sabistation Media and RankBank.org have released a list of the top 50 most inspiring authors as selected by a special board. The board consisted of literary experts and enthusiasts who carefully curated the list based on the authors’ ability to inspire readers through their works. According to Ediale Kingsley, Sabistation’s Managing Director, some of these authors bring a certain literary energy to their works, while others like Sefi Atta’s Everything Good Will Come and Chimamanda Adichie’s Americanah, are books that seem to have lives of their own.
Regardless of status, genre, or category, the selected authors have one thing in common – they are either pushing an inspiring lifestyle or their works and books are inspiring.
“We have carefully selected these authors because we believe that their works have the power to inspire readers to become better versions of themselves,” says Rank Bank director, Rev. Dr. Mike Osunbor.
The list, which is in no particular order, includes renowned authors such as Wole Soyinka, Ngozi Odocha PhD., and Chimamanda Adichie, and many other promising authors ready to take the global stage.
The list showcases the diversity and richness of African literature and encourages readers to explore the works of these inspiring authors. Whether you are looking for inspiration in your personal life or in your professional endeavors, there is something for everyone on this list.
Here are the top 50 selected in no particular order:
Suanu Moni
Author of The Financial House
Wole Soyinka
Author of Death and the King’s Horsemen
Femi Osofisan
Author of Women of Owu
Udunma Ikoro
Author of The Intentional Woman
Ayobami Adebayo
Author of Stay with Me
Eno Sam
Author of Profiting As A Writer
Ogechi Adili
Author of Lady Justice Has Been Raped
Bisola-Mariam
Author of How To Kill Your Spouse
Adaobi Tricia
Author of I Do Not Come To You By Chance
Chimamanda Adichie
Author of Americanah
Fola Folagbade
Author of Don’t Call Me Lucky
Emmanuel Olatunji
Author of How To Never Be Broke Again
Mark Onyekachi
Author of A Tale of Two Neighbours
Akpoebi Nora Ojeke
Author of Talo: An African Love Story
Ngozi Odocha PhD.
Author of Look Great At 70
Sam Obafemi
Author of Fans Don’t Pay
Izuhunwa Amadasun
Author of Rooftop: My Struggles And Triumph Over Stage 4 Cancer
Dorothy De’ame Hirse
Author of We Say Their Name : My Journey Through Loss, Grief and Healing
Oluwatoyin Aralepo
Author of How to Attract Billion-dollar Investors
Amarachi Okoro
Author of Step by Step Child Nutrition
Folake Sanu
Author of Life Lessons from a Nigerian Wonder Woman
Paul Foh
Author of Irresistible
Praise Ohanwe
Author of Digital Products Mastery
Madu Ibrahim
Author of The Flag Lieutenant
Phil Maduagwu
Author of The Exciting Adventures of a Boring Consultant
Oluchi Madu
Author of The Lighted Candle
Efemena Upama
Author of Marriage as God Intends
Sam Adeyemi
Author of Lead
Laju Iren
Author of Dating Intelligently
Nike Folagbade
Author of Untold Secrets That Wreck Marriages
Christine Vidal-Wachuku
Author of Breaking Barriers
Ini Akpan
Author of Yes Is Coming
Zuriel Omo-Oikeh
Author of The Diary of An Amazing Kid
Akwugo Anyaegbunam
Autor of 101 Ways to Boost Your Income
Emeka Nobis
Author of Your Book Will Sell
Abi Dare
Author of The Girl With The Louding Voice
Ugonne Ann Okonkwo
Author of The Birthing
Nnedi Okorafor,
Author of Who Fears Death
Sefi Atta
Author of Everything Good will Come
Amaka Omo-Oikeh
Author of Disruptive Parenting
Yemisi Akinbinu
Author of Roller Coaster
Lola Shoneyin
Author of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives
Tomi Adeyemi
Author of Children of Blood and Bones
Dokun Nochirionye
Author of How To Lead Your Child To Christ
Debola Deji Kurunmi
Firebrand Runners
Anita Adefuye
Author of Reve-Healed
Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami
Author of Built for the Storm
Deborah David
Author of Work Easy
Seun Akinlua
Author of My People Living In Diaspora
Chika Unigwe
Author of On Black Sisters Street
