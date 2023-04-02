Top 50 Inspiring Authors: Sabistation Media, RankBank.org announce list

Sabistation Media and RankBank.org have released a list of the top 50 most inspiring authors as selected by a special board. The board consisted of literary experts and enthusiasts who carefully curated the list based on the authors’ ability to inspire readers through their works. According to Ediale Kingsley, Sabistation’s Managing Director, some of these authors bring a certain literary energy to their works, while others like Sefi Atta’s Everything Good Will Come and Chimamanda Adichie’s Americanah, are books that seem to have lives of their own.

Regardless of status, genre, or category, the selected authors have one thing in common – they are either pushing an inspiring lifestyle or their works and books are inspiring.

“We have carefully selected these authors because we believe that their works have the power to inspire readers to become better versions of themselves,” says Rank Bank director, Rev. Dr. Mike Osunbor.

The list, which is in no particular order, includes renowned authors such as Wole Soyinka, Ngozi Odocha PhD., and Chimamanda Adichie, and many other promising authors ready to take the global stage.

The list showcases the diversity and richness of African literature and encourages readers to explore the works of these inspiring authors. Whether you are looking for inspiration in your personal life or in your professional endeavors, there is something for everyone on this list.

Here are the top 50 selected in no particular order:

Suanu Moni

Author of The Financial House

Wole Soyinka

Author of Death and the King’s Horsemen

Femi Osofisan

Author of Women of Owu

Udunma Ikoro

Author of The Intentional Woman

Ayobami Adebayo

Author of Stay with Me

Eno Sam

Author of Profiting As A Writer

Ogechi Adili

Author of Lady Justice Has Been Raped

Bisola-Mariam

Author of How To Kill Your Spouse

Adaobi Tricia

Author of I Do Not Come To You By Chance

Chimamanda Adichie

Author of Americanah

Fola Folagbade

Author of Don’t Call Me Lucky

Emmanuel Olatunji

Author of How To Never Be Broke Again

Mark Onyekachi

Author of A Tale of Two Neighbours

Akpoebi Nora Ojeke

Author of Talo: An African Love Story

Ngozi Odocha PhD.

Author of Look Great At 70

Sam Obafemi

Author of Fans Don’t Pay

Izuhunwa Amadasun

Author of Rooftop: My Struggles And Triumph Over Stage 4 Cancer

Dorothy De’ame Hirse

Author of We Say Their Name : My Journey Through Loss, Grief and Healing

Oluwatoyin Aralepo

Author of How to Attract Billion-dollar Investors

Amarachi Okoro

Author of Step by Step Child Nutrition

Folake Sanu

Author of Life Lessons from a Nigerian Wonder Woman

Paul Foh

Author of Irresistible

Praise Ohanwe

Author of Digital Products Mastery

Madu Ibrahim

Author of The Flag Lieutenant

Phil Maduagwu

Author of The Exciting Adventures of a Boring Consultant

Oluchi Madu

Author of The Lighted Candle

Efemena Upama

Author of Marriage as God Intends

Sam Adeyemi

Author of Lead

Laju Iren

Author of Dating Intelligently

Nike Folagbade

Author of Untold Secrets That Wreck Marriages

Christine Vidal-Wachuku

Author of Breaking Barriers

Ini Akpan

Author of Yes Is Coming

Zuriel Omo-Oikeh

Author of The Diary of An Amazing Kid

Akwugo Anyaegbunam

Autor of 101 Ways to Boost Your Income

Emeka Nobis

Author of Your Book Will Sell

Abi Dare

Author of The Girl With The Louding Voice

Ugonne Ann Okonkwo

Author of The Birthing

Nnedi Okorafor,

Author of Who Fears Death

Sefi Atta

Author of Everything Good will Come

Amaka Omo-Oikeh

Author of Disruptive Parenting

Yemisi Akinbinu

Author of Roller Coaster

Lola Shoneyin

Author of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

Tomi Adeyemi

Author of Children of Blood and Bones

Dokun Nochirionye

Author of How To Lead Your Child To Christ

Debola Deji Kurunmi

Firebrand Runners

Anita Adefuye

Author of Reve-Healed

Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami

Author of Built for the Storm

Deborah David

Author of Work Easy

Seun Akinlua

Author of My People Living In Diaspora

Chika Unigwe

Author of On Black Sisters Street