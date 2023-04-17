Tompolo is salvager of N-Delta – Tomone

By Jimitota Onoyume

An Ijaw leader, Chief Godspower Tomone has hailed the commendable impact of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo , in the development of Niger Delta region, saying his struggle for better deal for the region has been attracting development to the area.

Tomone , aka Gospenal spoke in Warri , Delta state on the occasion of the 52 birthday anniversary of Tompolo , stressing that Tompolo through his struggles globalized the challenges of underdevelopment in Ijaw areas and the entire Niger Delta , adding that the region will forever be grateful to him.

” As today marks the birth anniversary of a great defender of the Ijaw nation, a man anointed by God to liberate the Ijaw nation from the wicked hands of our aggressors, government’s marginalisation and brutal neo-colonialism perpetrated by the Nigerian government, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, I wish to express my heart felt joy.

” The Ijaw nation today has witnessed tremendous breakthroughs in the threshold of leadership both in the Federal and state levels of government in Nigeria as a result of the relentless struggles of Tompolo. I call him the salvager of the Niger Delta because his gold plated leadership endowment has benefited the Ijaws and the Niger Delta at large in almost all ramifications of our existence. Tompolo remains a cherishable treasure to the Niger Delta region.

“On behalf of myself and my humble family, I wish my brother, leader and benefactor a resounding glorious birthday celebration. May God Almighty continue to give you wisdom and grace for greater accomplishments.”