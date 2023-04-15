Toke Makinwa ready to give marriage a second chance

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular media personality and model, Toke Makinwa, is enthusiastic about giving marriage a second chance.

And her fans are eagerly waiting for her to get hitched on.

In fact, since her first marriage to fitness entrepreneur, Maje Ayida crashed in 2017, the fashion icon hasn’t bothered to talk about marriage again.

She wasn’t disturbed even when it was rumoured that the star girl was dating a Ghanaian hunk.

But it was a cheering news for fans days back when Toke hinted that she’s getting married soon.

A Snapchat user asked the media girl about her marital status, to which she responded “Yes, I am getting married soon.”

Her response has been generating a lot of buzz, despite her controversial past, which has seen her being linked to many men.