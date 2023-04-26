Tinubu’s manifesto shows he’ll fight Buhari  – Atiku’s spokesperson

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the manifesto of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu shows he will fight President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bwala stated this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, Tinubu’s manifesto has shown that he might fight Buhari over his administration’s policies.

Bwala recounted that Buhari also blamed the PDP administrations for the country’s ‘woes.’

Bwala said it would be interesting to hear the excuses that would emanate from Tinubu’s administration.

He tweeted, “It will be interesting to hear the excuses they would give because there would be tons of excuses.

“The outgoing government in 8 years blamed their failures on PDP.

“The next one who will he point to? Because his manifesto is built to fight his predecessor.”