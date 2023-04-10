Tinubu would be sworn-in as president – Primate Olabayo

Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo, who predicted the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the former Lagos state governor would be sworn in as president despite oppositions.

Primate Olabayo, who warned against post-election violence in Nigeria, said there are some people plotting unrest in order to create justification for an interim government.

“Some people are planning to create chaos and unrest. They really do not want a transition of power to Asiwaju and that is why they are trying to form an interim government. If they succeed, it will take the nation backward and there will be grave consequences.

“However, I see him (Tinubu) being sworn in as the president. Though, as I said earlier, there are people who don’t want this to happen,” he said.

He urged politicians to be careful with their utterances and do away with hate speeches which could set the country on fire. He warned the opposition parties to accept the outcome of the poll in the interest of the country.

“Politicians need to be careful about their utterances. Hate speech should not be encouraged. Though, I foresee political assassination amongst the politicians, as some people try to create chaos that will lead to civil unrest,” he added.

Meanwhile a grassroots politician, Comrade Taiwo Tifase, who said the outcome of the 2023 general elections reflected the wishes of the people, stressed that Tinubu would deliver on his promises.

“As someone that was involved in the June 12 struggle, I can vouch for the integrity of Asiwaju to meet the yearning of Nigerians. Lagosians are also lucky with the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.