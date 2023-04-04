Tinubu will deliver yearnings, aspirations of Nigerians – Minister

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect will definitely fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The Minister made the remarks while speaking to our Correspondent in Sokoto in an exclusive interview on his role as Director General of the Sokoto state APC gubernatorial campaign council.

The minister however assured Nigerians and the world that, the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will live up to expectations in providing decent and purposeful leadership to the country.

“Our beloved candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu marvelously won the election and we are certain he will perform credibly well when sworn in as president of Nigeria.

“We are optimistic Jagaban Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigerians. He will deliver all his campaign promises to the electorates and it’s our desire and hope that Nigrians will continue to support and pray for the APC leadership from top to bottom”.

The minister lauded the Nigerian security especially the police for their professional conduct, during and after the general elections, despite much anticipated election violence, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said the police has done wonderfully well in maintaining peace and tranquility during the conduct of the last general election in all areas around the country.

Maigari Dingyadi further expressed his appreciation to Nigerians for voting the president-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead them.

Commenting on the welfare of the Nigerian police, the minister said his ministry is in top gear on the rehabilitation of all police barracks across the country.

He pointed that the salary and other renumeration of police personnel are being paid as at when due, couple with the provision of working tools and other privileges.