Tinubu, wife donate over 100,000 food packs to Muslims, Christians in Abuja

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, have donated over 100,000 combo packs of food items to Muslim and Christian faithful in Abuja.

The donations were made on their behalf by the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu.

At the commencement of the donations at the National Mosque, Abuja, Edu said that the gesture was in the spirit of Easter celebration and Ramadan fast for both Christians and Muslims.

She said that the idea behind the donations was to show love to Nigerians as she called on everyone to pursue peace, security and p pray for the country during this period.

She enjoined Nigerians to reflect and pray for the nation’s unity, peace, love, security and more blessings for the country.

“The President-elect and his wife actually asked us to be here to distribute combo packs to Muslim faithful during this period of Ramadan which of course is a period of giving and love.

“We will also reach out to the Christians faithful. Different churches within the FCT and its environs will be receiving this combo packs in the spirit of Easter celebration.

“Let us pursue peace, Nigeria belongs to all of us and everyone has a role to play in nation’s building ” Edu said.

She called for unity amongst Nigerians so as to enable peace and national development.

“Let us come together as one nation under God to ensure that we see the development that we wish for our children by working together to achieve the sets objectives, ” she said.

Edu urged Nigerians to support the President-elect and his deputy, assuring Nigerians that she has no doubt that they would make a difference.

At the Wuse Zone 3 Mosque, Imaan Suleiman-Ibraham, the Director-General, National Commission for Refugees, said that Nigerians had worked hard in the last few months to ensure a good leader emerged as president of the country.

“In the last few months, we worked together so hard to ensure that we actualise the Nigerians dream.

“It is important for us to come together now to pray pto achieve the Nigeria of our dreams and I believed that Tinubu’s government is going to be for everybody.

“We will be distributing over 100,000 of this max combo pack in the Mosques and churches.

“They actually contain different food items to Christians for the Easter celebration and to Muslims during the Ramadan fast, ” she said.

Responding, Salihu Bala, the Director, Muslim Community Center, Abuja, appreciated the President-elect and his wife for this gesture, while praying for Allah’s blessings upon his family.

He assured the delegation that the items donated would be distributed to the needy among them in the Mosque.

He also prayed for a peaceful hand over of government in May 29, and wished Tinubu a successful tenure.

Bala also donated some copies of the holy Quran to the President-elect on behalf of the Mosque, which where received by Suleiman-Ibrahim.