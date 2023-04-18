Tinubu urged to reinstate ex-EFCC boss, Magu

Ibrahim Magu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Aliyu, to review the circumstances surrounding the sacking of the erstwhile Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on the assumption of office on May 29 for the sake of posterity.

Aliyu said it was not too late to revisit the sacking of Magu, hence he decided to call on the President-elect, Tinubu, to constitute a committee to review the report of the Justice Salami Panel of Inquiry kicked out the former EFCC boss.

In a statement issued to newsmen, the APC chieftain wondered how Magu was sacked without letting the Nigerian public know his offenses even though a panel of inquiry was instituted to try him.

“Justice has a long memory and no matter the time it takes, the truth is never stale hence the call on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to constitute a committee to review the report of the Justice Salami Panel of Inquiry against Magu.

“It’s not enough to accuse someone of corruption and abuse of office and yet the recommendations for his sack are not made public.

“In a democracy, there has to be transparency in every process of government and for someone who was sacked for alleged abuse of office, it’s critical for Nigerians to know the extent of the allegations and how far they had influenced the conduct of Magu while leading the EFCC.

“Magu should not be made a scapegoat by some powerful persons just to simply settle scores due to perceived differences or ego trip”. The statement said.

The APC chieftain noted there were strong accusations that Magu was sacked because of clash of interest and not necessarily about any offense in his conduct while in office.

“For the issue surrounding Magu’s sack to rest, the president-elect has to unravel the remote causes that led to his removal as EFCC Chair. This is the only way to protect public officials from set-ups and gang-ups arising from personal differences.

“In the interest of fairness and justice, Magu should be given a clean bill of health if indeed he is not found wanting and for the public to know that he is as clean as a whistle”.