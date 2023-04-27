Tinubu to APC Govs: Work with Adamu’s NWC on new NASS leadership

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has charged governors of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC to work closely with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

Tinubu gave the charge Thursday in Abuja when he met with the governors who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said; “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party”.

A statement from the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman indicated that Tinubu told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that “whether you return or not, this is our government”.

“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge”, he added.

He also reiterated his earlier admonition that, as leaders, they were elected to serve the people with fairness and justice, expressing gratitude to God that he, “the first Muslim minority from the South-West got the blessing of Allah to be elected president.”

Dismissing speculations about his health, the President-elect said “all speculations have perished and their purveyors brought to shame.”

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, led his colleagues to Tinubu’s residence.

Among those in attendance were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

There were also the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe and the APC governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Governor Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu on the election, extend goodwill to him over the end of the Ramadan Fast and welcome him back from his recent travels and celebrate with him.

He also said, however, that the governors were ready for any assignment the President-elect may give them.

On the task with respect to the election of presiding officers of the National Assembly, he pledged that the governor would continue to discuss and work with the party and the lawmakers to arrive at the best decision in the interest of the country.