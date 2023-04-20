Tinubu nominates more persons into Presidential Transition Council subcommittees 

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following his earlier nominations of two persons into the Presidential Transition Council PTC, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has again forwarded 14 more names to the various subcommittees of the council ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu had earlier nominated the Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Wale Kekere Edun into the main council. However, following the composition of several subcommittees by the council, the President-elect had to nominate more persons to carry out assigned roles.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 9 set up a 20-man team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Director of Media and Publicity, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the members of the subcommittees were expanded.

He, however, added that he was not aware if a letter to that effect had been conveyed to the SGF through a letter.

Onanuga said: “I don’t know about any letter but what I know is that the committee, the number was expanded. What I know is that there were names submitted for inclusion in that committee.

“I was nominated for e media, that is correct. I have not seen any letter. I don’t know if it has been formally convened to them.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the President-elect, Dr. Dele Alake, who is currently far away with his principal in Paris, the French capital, confirmed the report.

He said: “Yeah, the list of the 14-man committee is authentic. It is genuine and a few more names will come later.”

In the 14-member list of the PTC, Onanuga, will serve as Head of Media and Publicity while the current acting National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abubakar Kyari, will coordinate and direct the committee’s finance and budget.

Also, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, younger brother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was nominated as the head of security and ceremonial parade for the inauguration.

Others are: Executive Director of Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Stella Okotete (Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring); APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu (Medical Team); former governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Makinde Araoye (Venue, Parade and Swearing in); ex-Director General of National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Danladi Bako (Inauguration Lecture) and Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, daughter of the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), who will anchor the pre-Inauguration dinner and gala night.

Also on the list are: Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).