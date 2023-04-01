Tinubu at 71: Umana, N’Delta Group celebrate with orphans

Donate Gifts.

**Tinubu administration will fight poverty in Nigeria – Dr. Emem Wills

The wife of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs) Florence Umana in collaboration with Niger Delta Women & Youths for Tinubu/Shettima and Project Beyond 2023, Akwa Ibom State chapter, on Saturday, 1st April 2023, celebrated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 71st birthday with orphans across the State.

The children’s homes visited were, Holy Family Sisters of the Needy, Ikpe Ikot Nkon in Ini Local Government Area; Motherless Babies Home, Mkpok in Onna Local Government Area; and Mother Charles Walker’s Children Home, Anua in Uyo Local Government Area.

Speaking, Pastor(Mrs) Florence Umana, who is the National Coordinator of Niger Delta Women and Youth for Tinubu and Shettima, said the President-elect desired that his 71st birthday should be celebrated with the less privileged, adding that the group also came to cut the birthday cake with the orphans in honour of Mr President -Elect.

“We are here to celebrate the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turned 71 last Wednesday and we identify with you and share Asiwaju’s message of Renewed Hope for a prosperous Nigeria with all of you”, Mrs Umana stated at each of the orphanage visited.

She asked the children to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria under Tinubu’s presidency.

Pastor (Mrs)Florence Umana, on behalf of her husband, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, donated gift items such as bags of rice, beverages, vegetable oil, mosquito nets, cartoons of indomie and spaghetti, detergents, pampers, toiletries, among others to the Children homes.

In a goodwill message at each of the orphanage visited, the NDDC Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emem Wills, assured the children of better days when the President -Elect is sworn into office.

Dr. Wills said Tinubu has a rich programme that priorities the children through free education, scholarship and poverty alleviation, adding that Tinubu’s achievements in that area as a former Lagos State governor are available and can be verified.

“The broken shackles you see as a symbol on Tinubu’s cap is a reminder of his resolve to fight poverty in Nigeria. As the chains on the cap is broken, so is Tinubu’s resolve to break poverty and hunger in the country”, the NDDC Commissioner stated.

Receiving the Minister’s wife and her entourage at the Holy Family Sisters of the Needy home, Ikpe Ikot Nkon in Ini Local Government Area, the Mother Superior, Sis Prudencia Ahanonu, who appreciated Pastor (Mrs) Umana and her team for the visit and prayed God to bless the President-Elect and give him the needed wisdom to lead the country alright.

At the Motherless Babies Home, Mkpok in Onna Local Government Area, Pastor (Mrs) Florence Umana and her team was received by the Matron of the home, Mrs. Caroline Uwem Macaulay.

The matron thanked Mrs Umana for her continuous support of the orphanage and described the Minister’s wife as a friend and mother indeed to the orphans.

In her comment, the proprietress of the home, Mrs Gloria Akpabio also appreciated the Minister’s wife and her team for the visit at this critical time.

The visitation was rounded off at Mother Charles Walker’s Children Home, Anua in Uyo Local Government Area. The Matron of the home, Sister Matilda Inyang, thanked Mrs. Umana for her constant support to the orphanage, dating back to several years ago.

She prayed for good health, wisdom and courage for the next President of Nigeria.

At each of the orphanages visited, the children were treated to dance competitions, games and other varieties to spice up their day. Birthday Cake was also cut at each of the homes in honour of the President-elect. The children at each of the centres also prayed for peace and prosperity of Nigeria as well as wisdom to the President-Elect.