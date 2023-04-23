Tinubu ally warns against wooing Kwankwaso to APC

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A renown ally of the President-elect Bola Ahmad Tinubu in the Northwest region, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda has warned against any attempt by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the party, describing it as breeding crises.

Danbilki, a leading grassroot mobilizer and APC stalwart in Kano spoke to Vanguard over the weekend on the recent developments within the fold of the APC and the likely crises that will result from inviting Kwankwaso over to APC.

“We don’t want Kwankwaso to come and disrupt our party and bring about indiscipline and disrespect among our members. It is such that his supporters are a bunch of people that have no regards whatsoever for anyone except him.

“We don’t want his kind of politics and that is the reason why we are particularly saying we don’t want him in our party” he declared.

However, he stated that they are particular in Kwankwaso but the ruling party welcomes other people with the right ideology into its fold.

“But there are a lot of people in the NNPP that our doors are opened for, they are welcome to join the APC. A lot of them were wronged by the party leadership and they joined the NNPP in reaction. They are given birth to by the APC.

“But we don’t want Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to come because if he comes he is going to breed confusion in our party. He will breed crises in the party, he has done this in the past and everybody has seen it in the PDP and how it ended. We therefore don’t want him to come and disrupt the well being of our party” he insisted.

He further warned that if the party leadership goes on and bring Kwankwaso to APC, leading politicians in the North will turn their back on Tinubu and become disloyal.

“If our president-elect elect insists he is going to bring Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, we are going to challenge him. He is going to lose support from the North and will have a crises situation that he cannot manage in the APC” he declared.

Also speaking on the Senate and House of Representatives leaderships, Danbilki insists that the Northwest and Kano in particular must be rewarded for their contribution to the success of the party by accepting Sen Barau Jibrin, as the next Senate president.

He mentioned that it is wrong of the party leadership to impose any candidate on the senators and they should be allowed to choose their leader.

He added that Kano is not interested in the Speakership of Hon Ado Doguwa but the seat of Senate president to be occupied by Barau Jibrin.

“Yes it is clear that there are differences in views with each one of them enjoying support in his way. There is no right thinking person that will pick on Hon Ado Doguwa to become the Speaker when Barau Jibrin is seeking to become the Senate President from the Northwest zone. He will not add any value to Nigeria when compared to the value Barau Jibrin will bring as a Senate president.

“That is why I want to assure you that all the right thinking people prefer Barau Jibrin as Senate president to Ado Doguwa as Speaker from the Northwest.

“This is not because he cannot do it, no, but because he lacks the good human relationship, he even lacks the ability to address people rightly. Ado Doguwa is lacking as far as that is concerned.

“But talking about Barau Jibrin, you have a personality that is educated, enlighten, experienced, with good human relationship and excellent oratory skills” he declared.