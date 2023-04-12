Tinubu: 50 CSOs warn against disruption of May 29 handover

*Says interim govt not known in Nigerian constitution

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –OVER 50 civil society organisations have warned against any attempt from any quarter to disrupt the smooth political transition on May 29, 2023, following the 2023 general elections.

The concerned organisations, led by Citizens For Development And Education, CDE, Center For Peace And Environmental Justice,CEPEJ, and Nigerian Peace Advocates, NPA, addressing a press conference, Wednesday,in Abuja, asked those projecting imposition of Interim National Government to bury their dream as it was not known to the Nigerian constitution.

The groups’ warning came following the disclosure by the Department of State Service,DSS, that it uncovered surreptitious moves by some persons not favourably disposed to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election to cause the imposition of Interim National Government,ING in the country.

Speaking through their representatives, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya, Executive Director of CDE; and Comrade Mulade Sheriff, Executive Director of CEPEJ, the groups appealed to the media to help the nation by avoiding disseminating information and broadcasts that were capable of aggravating the insecurity in the country thus drawing the nation towards what they described as the “Rwanda experience”.

“Although it is natural for people to have their own expectations in a particular election, that should not be a reason to take away our sense of maturity, reasoning and judgment to think of what is right or wrong, especially at larger perspectives where the lives of many innocent citizens may be at stake”, they said.

The text of th briefing read in part:”Our increased concerns centre on the continuous promotion of incitement and an uncomplimentary statement from the quarters of the aggrieved politicians and other enemies of our country who have also systematically taken cover under the pretext of the conduct of elections to cause chaos and disharmony amongst the Nigerian citizens.

“This situation, therefore, calls for concerted efforts to contain the boiling anger of some Nigerians, whose expectations turned out to be negative.

“The negativity that is on trial, needs nothing less than a holistic healing of the wound and reconciliation, to salvage and secure our country from the imminent threat of disunity and disharmony.”

They, therefore, declared that: “We wish to unequivocally condemn all advocacies for the establishment of Interim Government in Nigeria;

“We condemn all utterances and unguarded statements promoted directly or through proxy by any politician or religious leader along ethnic, regional or religious sentiment capable of inciting violence in Nigeria, especially at this critical period of our democratic transition;

“All media organizations should further exercise restraint in the interest of peace and national unity on all broadcast that may create confusion and or aggravate our fragile security situation, by x-raying all content before airing to avoid the Rwanda experience in Nigeria;

“Nigerians should not fall into a trap of any sentiments to serve the interest of any desperate and greedy political leaders;

“All aggrieved politicians should stick to legal process for redress as provided by our legal system, and should desist from threatening, intimidating and discrediting the same system he or she is seeking to serve

“International Organizations and Communities should exercise restraint in submitting to the sentiments of some politicians, who are hell-bent on destabilizing the country, as Nigeria direly needs the support of its friends at this critical time of transition, to salvage our nascent democracy in the interest of Africa’s stability and the world at large;

“We strongly urge and advise the incoming administration to run an all-inclusive government to give a sense of belonging to every region, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.”