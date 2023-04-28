Three killed, one injured as US army helicopters collide, crash

By Biodun Busari

Three soldiers have been killed as two United States Army helicopters collided and crashed on Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training flight.

According to ABC News, two soldiers died immediately at the scene near Healy, Alaska and the third one gave up the ghost on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks.

A fourth soldier was being treated at a hospital for injuries, the Army said in a statement.

The names of those killed were not revealed until relatives could be notified, the Army said.

Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people at the time of the crash, John Pennell, a spokesperson for the US Army Alaska, said earlier Thursday.

The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the Army statement.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

The Army said the cause of the crash was under investigation and more details would be released when they become available.

The crash is the second accident involving military helicopters in Alaska this year.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four travelling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two US Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northeast of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.