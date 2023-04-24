Three dead as indigenes clash with Hausa youths in Abuja

IGP Usman Baba

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A violent clash erupted between Abuja indigenous people and Hausa youths in Gwarinpa 3rd Avenue during the weekend, spilled to today, Monday, leaving three dead.

According to sources, the fight broke out when a group of Hausa youths, who reportedly sold hard drugs, attempted to burgle and rob the household of the councillor of the ward.

This infuriated the indigenous people, and the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown clash.

Eyewitnesses reported that the violence resulted in the death of three people, with several others injured, and cars vandalised.

On Saturday night, security personnel were called in to quell the unrest, and the situation was temporarily brought under control.

However, fighting resumed on Monday.

“I was at home when I heard the shattering of several glasses and people screaming outside.

“When I looked out the window, I saw a group of young men attacking motorists and buildings while chasing anyone in sight.

“They were armed and dangerous,” said Mr. Mohammed, a resident of the area.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The situation was very tense, and we were all afraid for our lives.

“We heard that about three people had been killed, and there was chaos everywhere.”

The police are yet to make an official statement but are said to be working to restore order in the area as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the area are calling for calm and urging all parties to refrain from violence, while security agencies investigate the incident.