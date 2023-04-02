Those calling for interim govt are enemies of Nigeria – CACOL 

By Biodun Busari

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has decried the recent call and agitations for an interim government in the country, describing those behind it as enemies of Nigeria.

While speaking on the disclosure made by the Department of State Services that some figures were plotting an interim government, the civil society organisation said the plot was to throw the country into a crisis.

In a release issued on Saturday by its Director, Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo on behalf of the organisation’s Chairman, Debo Adeniran he stated, CACOL said an interim government is unconstitutional and remains illegitimate government.

The statement read, “In the last few weeks, there had been calls by some unprincipled and dishonourable group of people for interim government to be installed instead of the democratically elected members of the executive arm of government.

“Recently, Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Services (SSS), announced that some key players are plotting an unconstitutional interim government for Nigeria, confirming an alarm that had been raised weeks before the general elections.

“The agency said it considers the plot as an ‘aberration and a mischievous’ way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“According to the SSS, ‘the planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, sponsoring endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency and to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.'”

The CACOL boss added that, “from all indications, it could be noticed that those calling and planning for the installation of interim government are enemies of the state who are bent on setting the nation on a backward spiral.

“Anyone who calls or agitates for, or supports the installation of interim government would be working against the principle of democracy, which the President has vowed to uphold.

“Since the conclusion of the Presidential election on February 25, 2023, and the winner of the election have been declared, it is illegal, unconstitutional and unlawful to call for the installation of any illegitimate government except the one known by the law of the land.

“We had earlier called on all aggrieved members of the society to approach the court of competent jurisdiction for proper adjudication of all matters resulting from the elections and allow peace to reign.

“We at CACOL see the call for interim government as a joke taken too far. The call is divisive, senseless and a call to anarchy. We would like to use this medium to call on the government to arrest and prosecute anyone that may want to cause crises that would lead to the setting up of an interim government on May 29, 2023.”