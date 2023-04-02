Those calling for arrest of Obi must stop – Labour Party youths

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Labour Party youths have warned those calling for the arrest of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop forthwith.

The youths wondered why those who were declared winner in a poll, rather than celebrating, should be calling for the arrest of those they snatched their mandate.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday, the National Youth Leader of Labour Party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, flanked by other youth leaders, said Obi engaged in modest campaign anchored on competence and strength of character.

He added that the Labour Party presidential candidate and the party have continued to be law-abiding in the pursuit of the recovery of their mandate.

Ahanotu recalled that members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, were rather the ones who engaged in violence, citing the attacks on the Igbo in Lagos, the state of origin of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as an evidence.

The youth leader stated that no Yoruba or Hausa man was attacked in Anambra, the home state of Obi during the presidential election, while noting that a Yoruba man won a House of Assembly seat in Abia State.

He, therefore, queried the rationale behind calling for the arrest of Obi, while those who stoked violence walk free.

Ahanotu called on security agents to rise to their responsibility and stop the attacks on the Igbo in Lagos.

The youths passed vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, dismissing those calling for his suspension as hirelings of enemies.

On the House of Assembly election in Imo State, where APC candidates were declared winners of the entire constituencies, Ahanotu submitted that the incoming assembly will be a ‘sitting room’ of the executive and not a parliament if constituted with only members of the APC.