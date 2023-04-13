‘This is our competition’, Rakitic tells Man Utd ahead of Europa League clash

Sevilla captain Ivan Rakitic says his team are determined to extend their Europa League tradition of winning the title for a record seventh time.

The La Liga outfit boast of a smashing record in the European competition having won the trophy four times over the past nine seasons.

Even at this, the Los Rojiblancos start as potential underdogs in their quarter-final tie against United but Rakitic insisted that Sevilla are there to compete.

He told reporters via Manutd.com: “Manchester United will be favourites, but the history of Sevilla in the Europa League, we want to continue that.”

“We compete really, really well in training sessions and I think the [manager] has come with that same belief to keep doing well and have an important say in the Europa League.”

“We want to compete tomorrow. We have prepared in the best way possible and the idea of going home and being alive, I don’t like that expression. This is our competition.”

United have been in fine form since the World Cup. They are currently in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four Premier League finish.

In comparison, not much has gone right for Sevilla in La Liga. The Andalusian outfit have been in the bottom half this season. They are only five points clear of the drop zone.

On paper, United are clear favourites to beat the Spanish club but they can’t anticipate an easy tie, considering Sevilla’s tremendous success in the Europa League.

With Marcus Rashford on the sidelines with an injury, his teammates have to step up and ensure that they secure a comfortable passage to the final four of the competition.

United host Sevilla in the first leg at Old Trafford this evening. They need a handy lead before the return leg of the quarter-final tie at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.