‘This is my club,’ Lampard speaks on third return to Chelsea

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Frank Lampard has expressed thrill on his return to Chelsea for the third time, as a player and twice as a coach.

The former Everton manager will be caretaker coach at the club till the end of the season with the Blues board having the option to keep him if he impresses them enough.

Recently sacked as coach of relegation applicant, Everton after 44 games in charge, Lampard was full of hopes he can help the west London side with his ‘good understanding’ with the players.

The 2012 Champion League winner noted that accepting to return to Stamford Bridge despite his unceremonious exit the last time was an ‘easy decision’ as ‘this is my club’.

“Easy decision for me, this is my club. I’m also a very practical person.

“I’ve been on a different path since I left Chelsea but to come back when I’ve been asked and come back with a belief I can help until the end of the season.

“Delighted to get the opportunity and I’m thankful.

“I have a good understanding of the squad, the training ground, the stadium, and the fans and I’ll do my best.”

Lampard’s return game will be against Wolverhampton Wanders on Saturday and will afterwards travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on Wednesday for the UEFA Champions League.