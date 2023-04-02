‘This is a stepping stone’, Buhari hails Joshua’s victory over Franklin

President Muhammadu Buhari believes Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in the history of boxing.

Joshua got his winning gloves back on Saturday night after a unanimous points win over American, Franklin, at the London 02 Arena.

This was Joshua’s first win in over two years, after losing consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk

In a statement on Saturday, Buhari lauded the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Joshua over a formidable opponent.

Extolling the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit, the President said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

Buhari hailed Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prayed that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

The President believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

He, however, wished Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.