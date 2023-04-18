There’s more behind AY, Basketmouth feud than ’30k saga’ – Julius Agwu

Ace comedian Julius Agwu has said that there is more to the feud between his colleagues AY Makun and Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, than the N30,000 story being shared with the public.

Recall that AY Makun granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he stated that he and Basketmouth have not been on talking terms over a certain N30,000 he asked for as his payment when he went to perform on Basketmouth’s behalf sometime back.

In an interview with Naija Info FM, Julius Agwu stated that it seems there’s more to the story than what is being peddled to the public.

Agwu also revealed how he called AY after he learnt that he was planning a show on the same day he usually hosts his comedy show, only for the comedian to hang up on him.

He said, ‘’I don’t think it’s just the N30, 000. Maybe there is more. Na we dey back stage. We nor go fit know. Maybe there is something else that is making them angry and they have both carried in their minds that is causing them quarell”

’Laugh for Christ sake was every Easter Sunday before AY began to do promo saying he was doing one show. I called AY telling him that day is my day, he cut the call on my neck. ‘’