There’s lot of potential for AI, e-learning in Africa – Mafa, 5Africa CEO

By Juliet Umeh

In the world of technology and artificial intelligence, AI, Africa has been a latecomer.

However, with the rise of young and innovative entrepreneurs like Seun Mafa, this is changing.

Seun is the co-founder and CEO of 5Africa, a company that is revolutionizing the e-learning industry in Africa. Through his company, Seun is using AI to bridge the education gap in Africa.

Seun Mafa was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and grew up in a middle-class family. From a young age, he showed an interest in science and technology. He was particularly fascinated by computers and the way they worked. His passion for technology led him to study computer science in college. After completing his degree, Seun worked as a software engineer for a few years before starting his own company.

Speaking with the press, Seun talked about his journey as an entrepreneur.

“I always knew I wanted to change lives. I wanted to create something that could change people’s lives for the better,” he said.

“I saw the potential for AI and e-learning in Africa and decided to pursue that.”

In 2020, Seun founded 5Africa, a startup that uses AI to provide personalized e-learning experiences for students. The platform offers a wide range of courses, from healthcare, information technology to language and arts. Through the use of AI, the platform adapts to each student’s learning style and pace, making it more effective than traditional classroom learning.

“5Africa is all about making education accessible to everyone,” Seun shared.

“In Africa, there is a huge education gap. Many students don’t have access to quality education, and even those who do, often struggle to keep up with the pace of the classroom. With 5Africa, we are using AI to bridge that gap and provide personalized learning experiences for every student.”

One of the key features of 5Africa is its ability to provide real-time feedback to students. Through the use of AI algorithms, the platform can analyze a students’ performance and provide feedback on areas where they need improvement. This helps students to identify their weaknesses and work on them more effectively.

“We believe that feedback is key to effective learning,” Seun said. “By providing real-time feedback, we are helping students to stay on track and make progress more quickly.”

5Africa has been a huge success since its launch. The platform currently has over 20,000 users across Africa, and that number is growing every day. Seun has also received numerous awards and recognition for his work, including being one of the State of Maryland’s TEDCO Innovation Initiative Mentor for 3 consecutive years and the North Texas black tech award for innovations amongst others.

Despite his success, Seun remains humble and focused on his goal of making education accessible to everyone in Africa. “I believe that education is the key to unlocking Africa’s potential,” he said.

“In 21st-century Africa, learning transcends borders and traditions, cultivating minds that embrace diversity, nurture creativity, and propel our continent towards a brighter, interconnected future.”

Seun’s vision for 5Africa extends beyond just e-learning. He sees the platform as a tool for creating a more connected and collaborative Africa. “Our ultimate goal is to build a community of learners across Africa,” he said. “We want to create a platform where students can connect with each other and share their knowledge and experiences, and become successful.”

Seun’s work is reshaping the AI and e-learning landscape in Africa. He is a true prodigy, using his passion and talent to create something that is making a real difference in people’s lives. As Seun himself said, “The future is bright for Africa, and AI and e-learning will play a big role in that.”