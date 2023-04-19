There was deliberate attempt to deny Igbo opportunity to rule Nigeria — Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said there was a deliberate attempt by “powers that be” to deny Ndigbo the opportunity of superintending over the affairs of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the remark when he hosted the leadership of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo political organization, in his Umuobiakwa palatial country home, charged Ndigbo to be united as a people and collectively advance the cause of the people.

Gov. Ikpeazu said that time had come for Ndigbo to become intentional about their strategic disposition in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu recalled that Ndigbo had made immense contributions to national development as they are found in every part of Nigeria but regretted that the conspiracy around the Igbos was very grave.

He made a case for Ndigbo “to leverage on their unity, compromise and understanding to craft and construct a pathway towards their political liberation”.

According to a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, the time has come for Ndigbo to be united against their common enemy instead of being divided against themselves.

“Ndigbo should not spend time-fighting themselves but rather forge a common front for their future in Nigeria”, Ikpeazu said.

The Governor further said there was a need for Ndigbo to reflect on their relationship with other ethnic groups in the country.

He advised Ndigbo to expand conversations around their political survival with a view to strengthening their relationship with other ethnic groups across the country.

Ikpeazu who failed his bid to go to the Senate after losing to the incumbent Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe pledged his unflinching support for Nzuko Umunna.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu said their visit to the Governor was to further discuss with him on the way forward for Ndigbo.

He said it was time for Ndigbo to come together and speak as one people.

The former National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East, explained that “Nzuko Umunna is a political but not partisan organisation”.

He lauded Ikpeazu for his courage to congratulate the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, on his victory as well as for urging other candidates not to distract him with court litigations.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, was also on the delegation.