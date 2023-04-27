The Talent Coach, Mordi’s journey of self discovery

By Japhet Davidson

In this era of acute unemployment, the need for one to discover his talent and make good use of it will not only help the individual but will also reduce the crime rate in the society.

And like the Biblical parable of the talents, everyone is gifted with one talent or the other, but the big question is, how do we discover our talents? How do we make good use of it and be successful. Is talent born or made? Why is it that some people excel in certain jobs and others do not? These and other intriguing questions are what Fred Mordi unraveled in his new book titled: The Talent Coach.

In the 187 pages book of 12 chapters, published by New Africa Book Publishers (NABP) Ibadan, 2023, Fred Mordi, the master story teller and author of Familiar Stranger and other stories using the dialogue form offered what I described as a free seminar for many who are still struggling to discover their hidden talents, especially students and undergraduates and how to put the talent to good use to become successful in life. Citing copious examples of ordinary people that made it life by practising the 12 principles of the book.

In chapter one tagged Everybody has a talent, the author introduces the readers to the very fact that God deposited one talent or the other in every being so it is left for the individual to identify that, nurture and develop. The book also provides parents and children with tips on how to find the right alignment between talent and career choice and offers guidelines that everyone can use to exploit their God given talent to the full.

In the second topic,Nature and nurture, the teacher using many examples explained that there are natural talents but that there’re many who acquired it through the environment and constant practice.

The next topic enjoined all to remain in their field, adding that what worked for Mr A might not work for Mr B. We should not be a jack of all trades by jumping from one career to another.

In the next topic, which is like a warning, he explained the meaning of Icarus paradox and went on to say that many talented people could not end well because of pride, over confidence and self discipline and enjoins us to imbibe discipline, good attitude and integrity inorder to succeed.

The popular saying, practice makes perfect received attention in the next topic. Here, the author addressed the issue of constant practice as talent alone is not enough, so one has to prepare adequately and practice well before venturing into any business.

In Dealing with impostor syndrome and beauty in adversity, he explained the impostor syndrome which is the feeling of inadequacy by some people especially high achievers and how to handle it, while beauty of adversity talks about those who made it during adversity adding that adversity can drive one to success, bring out the hidden talents and act as a motivator.

The X – factor which is what identifies people in life was discussed in chapter eight, while chapter nine takes a look at what is your excuse. Does anyone have a reason not to succeed? The answer is no, so he enjoins all to strive and make it by using the God giving talents.

Waiting for the perfect opportunity is also discussed. Here he highlights on the need not to be complacent in life, as one does not need to wait for a windfall before starting a business, rather one needs to try and identify specific problems of the society and provide the solutions.

Can one turn the back of the clock, it is not possible as opportunity lost cannot be regained, so one has to learn to get his priorities right. Instead of crying over the lost time, he should learn from past mistakes and move on.

Finally, having opened the minds of many with the world of possibilities, he enjoins all to do what they love, as it does not necessarily matter on what one studied in the university. One has to build on that foundation with his talent to excel. An excellent approach to the issues of life, good for every family