The Nigeria train did not take the off-ramp

By Hamilton Odunze

EARLY in my career as a writer, I made it clear to my readers that I do not write sequels unless necessary. It has been more than a month since the presidential election. Events of the past few weeks have made it essential to write a follow-up on my publication in Vanguard. And I must do it before the dust settles.

If you did not read that article, let me briefly summarise it. I wrote on Vanguard that Peter Obi was an off-ramp for a Nigeria train headed to disaster. In my article, I argued that Peter Obi is nature’s providence for Nigeria to avoid a catastrophe.

In the end, I urged Nigerians to take the Peter Obi off-ramp. As the election heated, right-minded Nigerians worldwide hoped and prayed that Nigeria would take the Peter Obi off-ramp. But, unfortunately, it did not. So, the train is still on the old rail and headed to the same destination. Its destination is unknown, but I have an eerie feeling it is far from what we hoped to avoid.

When national and international polls predicted a Peter Obi win, many of us thought Nigeria was at the dawn of a new age. But, unfortunately, many of us also underestimated the determination of the vultures who feed on the carcass of Nigeria. We should have factored that they would go to any length to keep the country in decay. We should have also factored that the suffering of Nigerians excites schadenfreude in their hearts. Some people did, but I did not.

I imagined they would not act against their better judgement to give Nigerians a breather from bad governance. I also naively believed they would see how far they have pushed Nigerians to the wall and allowed a free and fair election.

So, first, I should have reckoned with the illegal structures they have built to ensure that Nigerians remain in perpetual subjugation. Secondly, I should have considered the powers they have welded around the plot. They are the Vultures of Nigeria.

In this last election, they opened my eyes to Charles Darwin’s description of Vultures. Darwin wrote that Vultures are “disgusting” and have bald heads “formed to wallow in putridity”. Unfortunately, the Vultures of Nigerian politics have found that the more putrid Nigeria is, the more food they get. In other words, they do not smell the stench. But we are hopeful. The revolution is afoot.

While they did not allow the train to take the off-ramp, Nigerians believe Peter Obi has started a movement for them to build on. He has shown that a new Nigeria is possible. And it is close. The genie is out of the bottle – Peter Obi has demonstrated that Nigerians with stellar characters can run for elections and win. Or even in failure, move us closer to the change we want.

It is what happened in Abia State with the election of Dr. Alex Otti as the new governor of Abia State. With the help of electoral officials, the people of Abia State protected their votes and, in doing so, protected and defended democracy. It is only time before the trend catches on for a better Nigeria. Abia State is proof that Nigerians are ready for change. But they are fighting against a determined group of people with a stupefying penchant for corruption.

But the world now knows that Nigerians understand the terrible situation the government has subjected them to. So, those who argue that Nigerians do not like change are wrong. Because they voted for the transformation of Nigeria in this election as if their lives depended on it. Sadly, the announced result did not reflect the wishes of the people.

The result came as a disappointment to Nigerians worldwide. Many had prepared to return to Nigeria after a Peter Obi win. An airline executive who wants to remain anonymous told me that his airline had advanced arrangements to meet flight demands to Nigeria if Peter Obi wins the election. But once again, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, proved that their office is a place where the dreams of Nigerians come to die.

But whether they allowed the dreams of Nigerians to materialise, or not, the truth is that the wind of change is blowing. Change is coming, and it is coming on the heels of Peter Obi’s campaign, win or lose. President John F. Kennedy said that those who make peaceful revolution impossible would make violent revolution inevitable.

When Kennedy said this in 1962, he understood that the most critical theory of democracy is that it is a means to allow peaceful revolutions and change. It is the reason advanced democracies insist on conducting free and fair elections. So, while I am optimistic about the future of Nigeria, our leaders must stop fanning the flames of destruction.

Instead, they must do the right thing to save Nigeria.

Odunze, a social commentator, wrote via [email protected]