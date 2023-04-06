The Grammys needs to acknowledge afrobeat genre : Chris jey

Renowned music promoter, concert organizers and one of the foremost international promoter who would by any standard fall into worlds top five concert promoters in world as made it public knowledge that afrobeat is the most listened to genre of music in world as we speak. Chris jey was the first person to bring legendary rapper big small ask biggie to Canada on a world tour interestingly the roll call is endless , ice cube , The wutang clam to name a few .

The demand for Afrobeats is amazing at moment , The genre is doing extremely well on all the music downloads and streaming portals . When musician called kizz Daniel release the song buga it’s number 1 on Shazam for months , I mean the number 1 most shazamed song in the world , that’s world dominance if you ask me.

The body of gentlemen and ladies behind the Grammy should look into coining something for afrobeat , it’s beyond just sound , it’s genres with a voluminous following. The soonest they do that the better . They deserve all the recognition they can get . It’s afrobeat play on all the American radio stations , clubs lounges , bars and sit out! The amiable body should recognize and reward the artiste and content creators behind this genre.