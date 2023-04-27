The Economic Forum Series: FinTech CyberSecurity & Fraud Summit 2023

The Economic Forum Series, EFS, and Vanguard Newspapers, in partnership with The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; telecom firm, 9mobile; financial technology, FinTech, firms, eTranzact and PalmPay held the annual FinTech CyberSecurity & Fraud Summit on April 27 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This edition, with the theme: “The Role of Cyber Security in an Evolving FinTech Regulatory Digital Economy”, also has FinTech Association of Nigeria, FinTechNGR; Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON; Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators, ALMPO, and Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, as partners.



