The Economic Forum Series: FinTech CyberSecurity & Fraud Summit 2023

The Economic Forum Series, EFS, and Vanguard Newspapers, in partnership with The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; telecom firm, 9mobile; financial technology, FinTech, firms, eTranzact and PalmPay held the annual FinTech CyberSecurity & Fraud Summit on April 27 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.
This edition, with the theme: “The Role of Cyber Security in an Evolving FinTech Regulatory Digital Economy”, also has FinTech Association of Nigeria, FinTechNGR; Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON; Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators, ALMPO, and Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, as partners.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.