Terrorists strike in Adamawa, 3 feared killed, many abducted

By Umar Yusuf, Yola
Three people were confirmed killed and many others were abducted as suspected Boko Haram
terrorists ransacked Danna community in Hong local government area of Adamawa state.
Reports had it that the bandits came calling in the wee hours of Sunday armed to the teeth as they set every building on sight on fire.
According to sources, the attackers who came on motorbikes looted food stuffs and went away with scores of people.
Adamawa state Police command has confirmed the attack.
