Terminated Admission: Edo nursing college to reassess affected student

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Provost, Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, Professor Patricia Ukaigwe has said that the admission of one Miss Precious Umoru whose admission into the college was terminated as a result physical impairment would be reassessed as ordered by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It would be recalled that the news of the termination of her admission went viral in the social media last weekend where it was alleged that Umoru’s admission was terminated after she requested that her hostel space be relocated from the top floor of their hall of residence.

But addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ukaigwe flanked by the management staff of the college including the Registrar, Jackson Osayuki Obaseki said the reason for the termination of her admission was because she had a challenge that would make it difficult for her to pass through the rigours of training as a nurse and that the school met with the family to get more information about the state of her health.

She said “The candidate, now a student went through our admission conditions and she was admitted however, there was an issue, when she arrived at the school, the hostel manager and students affair noticed that this individual has special needs and by special needs she has some challenges where she is not able follow suit with the simple processes of having her go to her assigned hostel, she has unstable gait, she has tremors and she has this noticeable deformity.

“Nursing profession, midwifery profession is a very tasking profession with a lot of demands on the physical ability of the individual, you have to stand, bend, walk and do your job standing for the most part up to six seven hours a day,

“Miss Umoru was admitted at the College and was initially advised to withdraw after preliminary assessment of her physical condition, which was not disclosed at the point of admission.

“The governor, upon learning of the case, intervened and requested that another assessment be conducted and that Miss. Umoru be provided with all necessary support for her condition for the re-assessment exercise.

“The rescheduled assessment will take place on Thursday 13th April 2023 and the public will be provided with the necessary updates on the exercise.

“We want to assure that the College will not intentionally deny anyone an opportunity to get the best training and capacity enhancement in healthcare services.”