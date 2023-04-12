Tension in Ondo as soldier stabs man

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a serving soldier, Tope Kazeem, for allegedly stabbing one Bunmi Omodele in Akure, the state capital.

Kazeem is attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade Owena Barracks Akure.

Details of the ugly incident remained sketchy as of the time this report was filed.

He reportedly stabbed the victim severally in the back and other parts of the body with a knife following a minor scuffle with his friend, Azeez Ayomide, at the Adilewa area, off Oyemekun Road, Akure.

The soldier, was in the area to protect his friend, who it was learnt had a minor disagreement with the victim.

The victim was thereafter rushed to the state specialist hospital in Akure metropolis for treatment.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect has been arrested and is being questioned.

Odunlami, however, pleaded for time to avail newsmen with details of the incident.

