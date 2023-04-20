Ten Hag blasted as ‘dictator’ who made ‘false promises’

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been labeled a ‘dictator’ by former Bayern Munich reserve player, Riccardo Basta.

Ten Hag spent two years, during 2013-15, coaching the Bayern Munich reserve team before later moving to Utrecht, Ajax and then United.

It was during those years at Bayern when he would come across Riccardo Basta, who has since revealed the problems that arose when managed by the United boss.

In an interview with Sport 1, Basta said: ‘Every child dreams of becoming a professional footballer and at Bayern I was very close to that dream.

‘But I was laughed at, and false promises were made. After my first contract extension, he [Ten Hag] told me that they were counting on me and that there was a plan for me.

‘I was supposed to become a link between the first and second team and occasionally be in the squad. I thought that was great, of course. In the end, however, nothing came of it.

‘Personally, I did not have a good relationship with Ten Hag. He was almost a dictator. He had a plan and we players had to follow it.’

After spending five years in the Bayern academy set-up, Basta would eventually leave the club in 2017.