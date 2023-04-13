Teesas, Franklin Covey hold Children’s Leadership Boot Camp in Lagos

By Adesina Wahab

For parents who face a challenge with keeping their children positively engaged during the school holiday, Teesas and its US-based coaching partner, Franklin Covey Education, provided a solution with the ‘7 Habits Leadership Boot Camp’ which was held at the new tech-enabled Teesas Learning Centre in Lagos. The leadership Boot Camp curriculum is anchored on concepts from the ground-breaking bestseller, ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ which was also published by Franklin Covey.

The two-week boot camp is designed to help children channel their energies while schools are on break to build leadership skills towards achieving academic success, home-based and environmental productivity, and self-discovery. The leadership curriculum covers the ‘7 Habits for Kids,’ for children aged 7 – 11 years, and the ‘7 Habits for Teenagers,’ for children between the ages of 12 and 18 years.

In addition, Teesas offers the ‘Exam Prep’ programme for grade 5 and 6 students who are transitioning to secondary school.

During a tour of the Teesas Learning Centre, Osayi Izedonmwen, Founder and CEO, Teesas, said that the “7 Habits Leadership Boot Camp further entrenches the company’s partnership with Franklin Covey Education.”

He stressed the need for children to imbibe social skills early above and beyond academics.

Izedonmwen noted that “although Teesas launched as an online learning platform via the Teesas Education App, the vision has always been to offer 360 hybrid solutions that will liberalise access to education in Africa.

“The Teesas Learning Centre will help us actualise that vision through the provision of neighbourhood after-school coaching centres for children preparing for secondary and university entrance exams and critical skills such as leadership and coding.”

Bill McInytre, Vice President of Franklin Covey Education said, “Franklin Covey Education currently has over 7,000 ‘Leader in Me’ schools around the world. The ‘Leader in Me’ is a whole-school transformation model and process based on the ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ and on leadership in schools. “Our focus is to help schools get measurable results in three key areas – helping children develop leadership and life skills, building a culture of safety and leadership in the school and influencing the impact on academic achievements in the school.”

Teesas entered an exclusive partnership with Franklin Covey Education last year to deliver Franklin Covey’s suite of education-related products directly to students, schools and parents across Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, McInytre said, “Our reason for partnering with this great organisation is their vision of taking these principles and building leaders of the future here in Nigeria and throughout the continent. Teesas is one of the up-and-coming leaders in EdTech and the Teesas Education App continues to add more of our content for children, youth and parents. The app is a big part of our vision to reach more children on the continent in addition to the schools that we are working with.

“The other reason for the partnership is the Learning Centres. Recent research suggests that the demographic forecast for the African continent is that by 2050 there will be one billion children in Africa, that will represent 40 per cent of all children in the world. If we don’t take action now to build the future leaders in Africa, this will not only impact Africa, this will impact the whole world. So, we have a mission. Our mission is to develop leaders in integrity that can lead in their communities, their families, in Nigeria, on the continent and in the world.”

The partnership which started with ‘The Leader in Me Principal’s Academy,’ a rigorous training for principals and education leaders, has impacted thousands of children with Franklin Covey’s ‘Leader in Me’ programme.