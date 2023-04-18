Teenager jailed 9 months for damaging police station cell toilet window

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a teenager, Abass Enitan, to nine months imprisonment without an option of fine for damaging a police station cell toilet window in a bid to escape.

Magistrate M. C Ayinde sentenced Enitan, 19, without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

“This will serve as deterrent to others,” she held.

Enitan, whose address was not known was charged with unlawful attempt to escape from custody and wilful damage.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke told the court that Eitan committed the offence on April 3 at the Abattoir Police Station, Agege, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant stole a ram, worth N150,000 property of Mr Bisola Olusanya and was arrested.

The prosecutor said that the complainant later asked for the case to be withdrawn since he had recovered his ram.

Oke said that the defendant who was locked up at the police station, broke the toilet window in a bid to escape.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 339 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)