Teenage boy found dead with one eye plucked in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

A teenage boy identified as Yusufa Mustapha has been reportedly found dead with one of his eyeballs plucked in Shuwarin town, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu who confirmed the incident said the boy went to the bush to fetch firewood and never returned back only to be found dead in his pool of blood.

DSP Shiisu however said that it has launched a manhunt to arrest perpetrators of the unholy act.

According to him, “On Friday, at about 1515hrs, information at Command’s disposal revealed that one Malam Mustapha of Abuja Quarters, Shuwarin town in Kiyawa Local Government Area, reported that on the same date at about 0800hrs one of his student (Almajiri) by name, Yusufa Mustapha, 16-years went to the bush to get firewood.

“He didn’t come back, later he was discovered in the bush laying in blood, one of his eyes was removed by an unknown person.

“The victim was taken to Dutse General Hospital. He was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Effort to trace the perpetrators is in top gear,” DSP Shiisu however.