TCM founder, Tessy Akpu speaks on what TCM is about

Its common knowledge that getting the right fashion or beauty items comes with a lot of hassle. From trying to find the best that suits your style, preferences and budget to doing your due diligence with authenticity. We recently played host to the founder of one of Africa’s fast-rising fashion/beauty lines in Nigeria, TCM Brand. In this recent interview, Tessy Akpu, the founder of The Collection Merchant (TCM) brand is out to clear the air about her growing company.

TCM Brand is fast establishing itself as one of the most influential fashion/beauty brands in Nigeria with its multiple stores. The clothing brand, which is owned by Tessy Akpu, specialises mostly in foreign feminine luxury outfits, shoes, and bags.

“TCM brand is a fashion and beauty supply brand. We are a major distributor of wholesale fashion/beauty items and human hair wigs. We pride ourselves as the No.1 premium brand for all things fashion and beauty,” she states. Speaking further, Tessy noted that the brand was born out of the desire to provide affordable and quality products for individuals and businesses, especially in the fashion retail and wholesale space. TCM Brand, according to her, is motivated to provide quality products that stands out among similarly priced, high-quality items

“TCM brand is not in competition with any other brand, so it’s safe to say we are the shining beacon of this industry. We lead while others follow. However we focus on the quality of our pieces and ensure we get the best premium quality piece at very good affordable price,” she stated.

Tessy claims she started her business in a home corner in January 2019 with nothing more than a smartphone and a drive to succeed. She asserts that her husband provided the business a N500, 000 investment after going through some difficulties. She claims that she religiously turned that investment into a successful multi-million Naira business.

“In less than a year, the company has amassed over 3,000 retail customers and over 250 wholesale clients. Despite the difficult task of finding reliable manufacturers, suppliers, and shipping issues, we have been able to forge mutually beneficial connections with shipping companies while enhancing smoothly running business operations,” she said.

Tessy said that her zeal came from one person and that motivation has gone on to win her many awards. “I will say I’ve always been like that, my Dad is an entrepreneur so I watched him run his business while growing up. I’ve always wanted to create my own thing. I always knew right from when I was growing up that I’ll be an entrepreneur. Since making my debut, I have won the Nigeria achievers award, entrepreneur of the year and the La Mode awards, fashion brand of the year,” she concluded.