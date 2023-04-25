Taraba APC expels ex-governorship aspirant; suspends Senator-elect, Jimkuta

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo –

The State Working Committee, SWC, members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, has ratified the suspension of the Senator-elect for Taraba South, David Jimkuta, and also recommended his expulsion to the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party.

They also expelled a former governorship aspirant and erstwhile board member of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, David Kente.

The state chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi, disclosed the resolution of the SWC to newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, “ You will also recall that on 21-3-2023 the APC Fete Ward of Takum L.G.A levelled some offences against the party by the Senator-elect for Southern Taraba State Hon. Jimkuta S.U David.

“The APC Takum Local Government Constituted a 5 Man Disciplinary Committee who invited Hon. Jimkuta S.U David but he refused to Honour the invitation.

“The report of the Disciplinary Committee was submitted to APC Takum Local Government who in turn expelled Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from APC.

“In line with article 13.9 (iv) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended. The State working Committee sat on 20th April, 2023 and hereby ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government with slight modification in line with 21.5 (h) (ii) by suspending him from the party but recommending to the National Executive Committee for his expulsion from the party for the plethora of offences he is found guilty of. Hon. Jimkuta S.U David Stands suspended from the party henceforth.

“Also, sometimes in July 2022 the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

“You will equally recall that the APC Wukari LGA severally invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him by the APC of his Ward but refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.

On 12th August 2022 the APC Wukari Local Government wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints. Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactory followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government.

The State working Committee in its sitting on Thursday 20th April, 2023 exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party constitution ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area.

For avoidance of doubt Chief David Sabo Kente Stands Expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a Member of the Party hence forth.”

El-sudi also noted that 14 of the 18 SWC members of the APC took the decision and reaffirmed that he remains the authentic state chairman of the party.