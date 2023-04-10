Taraba APC dismiss allegation of anti-party activity against Senator-Elect 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo –

The Takum local government executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday, dismissed an allegation of anti-party activity during the election against the Senator Elect for Taraba South, David Jimkuta.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, the state capital, the Takum LG Chairman of the party, Mijinyawa Salihu, also described the suspension of the Senator elect by a faction of the party at the LG level as nullity.



According to him, “ we shouldn’t have responded to the purported fake letter of expulsion being circulated by the group, but our response was necessitated by the fact that a section of the people may be misled to believe whatever trash they come across in the social media.



“I wish to state, in a very clear and loud voice, that we the Executive of APC, Takum local government of Taraba State have PASSED OUR VOTE OF CONFIDENCE on our Senator-Elect, Hon. David Jimkuta.



“We also want to put it on record that the Senator Elect worked relentlessly to ensure victory for our party in the just concluded governorship elections.”



He further acknowledged that talks for reconciliation with aggrieved members of the party in Taraba South is already in motion and urged party faithfuls to remain calm.