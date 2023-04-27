TAF Africa demands appointment of PWDs into federal, state cabinets

…wants appointments in Local Govt Councils

By Gabriel Ewepu and Emmanuella Tams-Wakama

ABUJA – AHEAD of May 29, a nonprofit making organization, TAF Africa, Wednesday, demanded appointment of Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, to be appointed as ministers and commissioners in Federal and State Cabinets by the President-elect and Governors-elect.

The demand was made by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAF Africa, Amb Jake Epelle, during a press conference on the issue, as he said there are countless qualified PWDs to be appointed, and stressed the demand is not for him to be appointed as he is going to turn it down rather rather young ones are to be appointed.

Epelle pointed out that the appointment should not be on sympathy for those who are blind, lame, or with albinism, rather based on their ability.

According to him, the Section 29 of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 provides that all employers of labour in public organisations should as much as possible have persons with disabilities constituting at least five per cent of their employment.

He emphasized that all those who won elections had votes from PWDs, and they have the right to be appointed as Ministers and Commissioners.

He said: “With the end of the 2023 general elections and the emergence of elected individuals, an opportunity to drive disability inclusion and strengthen the political voices of persons with disabilities in Nigeria’s political process has been birthed.

“These elected individuals have a duty to entrench disability inclusion in their governance by making their political appointments disability inclusive.

“By being appointed as ministers and commissioners, heads of parastatals, special advisers, and others, persons with disabilities are empowered to take their place alongside other citizens in affecting wide-ranging policies as it affects disability inclusion.”

He also pointed out that no policy should be decided by any representative “without the full and direct participation of members of the group affected by that policy, hence the need for disability inclusion in every sphere of governance.

“We also want to encourage all elected individuals to prioritize the appointment of persons with disabilities who contested for positions during the 2023 general elections but could not make it at the polls.

However, he (Epelle) expressed disappointment with non-inclusion of any PWDs in the transition committee of the president-elect.