SystemSpecs flagoffs 4th annual Children’s Day Essay Competition

…plans to reward States with the Highest Number of Entries

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading technology powerhouse with interest in payments, e-commerce, HR & payroll, and other software technology solutions and services, has announced the 2023 edition of its national Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC).

Divided into two categories – Junior (9-12 years) and Senior (13-16 years), participants are required to submit essays on the 2023 theme “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens through the use of Technology”.

The competition is open to children in Nigeria, and entries are to be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism and are to be endorsed by an accredited school official, parent, or legal guardian, for submission on the official competition portal, www.systemspecs.com.ng/2023essay. Entries into the junior category should not exceed 1,000 words, while entries into the senior category should be a maximum of 1,500 words.

Schools that produce the winning participants in the senior and junior categories will be rewarded with 20 and 10 high-capacity personal computers, respectively. A new prize category to recognise States with the most number of valid entries has also been introduced for the 2023 edition of the competition.

The first-place winner in each category of this year’s edition of the competition will receive a high-capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, a portable laptop stand, a smart wristwatch, 120-gigabyte internet data for one year, and other gifts at the national award ceremony to be held in Lagos.

Second-place winners will also receive a high-capacity laptop, a top-notch headphone, 60 Gigabyte internet data for one year, and other goodies, while third-place winners will receive a high-capacity laptop, a branded hoodie, and lots more. The top 10 winners in both categories will also be handsomely rewarded.

“This is the fourth edition of what has now become a major point of interest for thousands of public and private schools in Nigeria, as evidenced by the increased participation witnessed every year. We are committed to continuing to explore ways of stimulating and sustaining the interest of young Nigerians in technology by giving them the opportunity to share bright and original ideas”, said Oluwasegun Adesanya, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs.

“A major aspect of SystemSpecs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focuses on equipping young Nigerians with opportunities to become technology informed, empowered and fulfilled. We believe technology capability has become an essential component of raising globally competitive children and that Nigerian children should not be left behind”, he added.

SystemSpecs, the sponsor of the annual competition, is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 30 years. Some of the companies under the group include Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and Deelaa.com.