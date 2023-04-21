SYNLAB Nigeria advocates enhanced private-sector participation in health sector

By Chioma Obinna

To motivate practitioners and businesses on ethical standards as well as patient wellbeing, the Chief Executive Officer of SYNLAB Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, has called for enhanced regulation in the Nigerian public and private health institutions.

Okolie who made the call while speaking at the maiden session of the SYNLAB Nigeria Webinar series tagged: “Health for All” webinar opined that a more integrated private sector participation was necessary to ensure access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

He said functional and excellently maintained Primary Health Care facilities as well as strong accountability frameworks that ensure professionalism and proper utilization of available resources are essential for improving the availability and access to quality healthcare in Nigeria.

He said there was a need to address the shortage of motivated and skilled manpower, which is further compounded by the migration of skilled workforce (Japa).

Okolie also motioned, that while its public knowledge that the health sector could do with better funding, it is extremely important that the issues of accountability (with respect to improper management of available financial and other material resources) within the public sector is addressed head-on.

Okolie added that adequate financing and effective implementation of the universal basic health coverage act would help steer the sector from its current state to a more desirable future state.

Speaking on Health Equity, a health technology finance professional, Dr Dami AdeyemiLevites, said that healthcare financing can help to reduce the financial barriers to accessing healthcare services through insurance coverage. He opined that healthcare financing can reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients, stressing that out-of-pocket costs account for about 70% of all healthcare expenditures in Nigeria.

Adeyemi-Levites further stated that a collaborative drive is needed for healthcare tech companies to share data and drive better healthcare outcomes for end users. He called for improved government policies and healthcare spending interventions to achieve health equity.

On Preventive Health, Dr. Chinonso Egemba popularly known as Aproko Doctor asserted that Nigeria needs to focus on preventive healthcare, as this helps both the individual and the nation in ensuring health for all.

Egemba recommended that regular health checks, screenings, immunisation and good health-seeking behaviours would ensure the prevention of diseases.

He also opined that health literacy is important for quality healthcare, stressing that a knowledgeable person would be mindful of activities that either promote or undermine their health.