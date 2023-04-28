Sweden evacuates 160 people from Sudan

A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on April 27, 2023, and taken on April 26, shows British Nationals boarding an RAF aircraft in Sudan, for evacuation to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. – Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Britons and their relatives in Sudan to use evacuation flights Thursday while they are still available, as the end of a temporary ceasefire looms. (Photo by Arron Hoare / MOD / AFP) / NO USE AFTER APRIL 28, 2023 23:00:00 GMT – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / ARRON HOARE ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO ARCHIVE – TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM APRIL 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / Arron Hoare ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO ARCHIVE – TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM April 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /

The Swedish Armed Forces have concluded their rescue operations in Sudan, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, said on Thursday.

In total, 160 people, including 60 Swedish citizens, had been evacuated from the conflict-ridden country on seven flights operated by the Swedish Armed Forces, Kristersson said in a press conference.

In addition, around 40 Swedish citizens left Sudan on flights operated by other countries, and several others left the country on their own, Kristersson said.

A violent clash erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other places.

The two sides agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire on Tuesday.

More than 400 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since the unrest began, according to the World Health Organisation.

On April 19, the Swedish government deployed the country’s armed forces to support the Swedish embassy in Khartoum with the evacuation.

Also on April 23, the Swedish parliament approved the armed forces’ participation in the evacuation efforts.

NAN