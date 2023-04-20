Sustaining President Buhari’s legacies in the Niger Delta

File

The journey to finding lasting solutions to the plethora of challenges in the Niger Delta region has been a long and arduous one for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Despite all the daring hurdles (both human and natural) that the administration has had to combat within its efforts to actualise the government’s vision for the region, President Buhari has remained resolute and committed. Less than two months to the end of the administration, the people of the Niger Delta have nothing but praise for the President.

Since their assumption in 2015, President Buhari showed genuine interest in the development of the Niger Delta and this was evident in all his administration’s lofty initiatives, plans and programmes for the region but these efforts were sabotaged by selfish elements who were hellbent on holding the region to ransom. For instance, one of the President’s approaches to peace in the region was to set up a proper Governing Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which was to reflect the interest of all the states in the region. However, as we can all remember, the controversies and scandals that rocked the Commission for years and deprived it of stable leadership which in turn affected it service to the people of the region.

Literally, every facet of the development roadmap of the Niger Delta was riddled with crisis because those who were handed the various responsibilities of implementing the government’s plans completely relegated the interest of the region to prioritise their personal interest. From embezzling funds that were meant for the people during the pandemic, to littering the region with abandoned or poorly done projects without accountability, the story of the Niger Delta was a crying shame. The region had become a good example of misfortune not only to the rest of the country but even to the international community. In August 2020, CNN in a report “Nigerian scholarship students are stranded across the globe, with no sign of money promised to them”, revealed how beneficiaries of NDDC scholarship were frustrated because the Commission failed to fund their programmes.

“Mercy Eyo, from Bonny Island, southeastern Nigeria, is one of more than 200 students who landed a scholarship through Nigeria’s Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2019. CNN has seen a scholarship letter dated July 29, email exchanges between her and the awarding body and scanned copies of the letters she sent to the commission in December 2019 requesting funds to process her travel arrangements,” CNN reported. “She was told to make her way abroad and the money would later follow, but despite selling her laptops, phones and other valuable properties, Eyo wasn’t able to raise her travel funds and visa processing fees and lost her place at the Coventry University. She remains in Nigeria with no signs of the funds promised to her”.

The report further noted that students held protests at the Nigerian High Commission Office in London, and the protesters caught the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari who, on August 4, ordered the NDDC to immediately pay the outstanding sums owed to the students. “The NDDC promised to pay the fees by the end of that week, but so far, none of the students CNN spoke to has received their outstanding payment. CNN has contacted NDDC to find out why the payments to the students have still not been made two weeks after the President’s order. The NDDC has not yet responded to the request for comment.”

In what many considered a masterstroke, President Buhari, in June 2022, appointed Obong Umana Umana as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and that marked the beginning of a turnaround for the region. Soon after assuming office, the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, immediately developed a clear and urgent action plan of strategic ideas for implementation in the short-term, mid-term and long-term. For instance, at a two-day retreat for senior staff of the NDDC, the Niger Delta Affairs Minister immediately ordered the NDDC to resume the Commission’s Scholarship Scheme which was earlier suspended and kicked against suggestions to scrap the scheme.

“The idea is to retain the scheme and make it home-based instead of the usual practice of sending beneficiaries abroad to study courses offered in Nigerian Universities. The foreign scholarship scheme will not be totally removed. But it will be de-emphasized. Niger Delta students will no longer be sent abroad to study courses offered in Nigerian Universities,” Mr Umana had said. “The Commission can only sponsor interested scholars overseas to study only special courses that are not found in our universities”.

Among the action plan laid out by the Minister were the compilation/publication of a list of all completed projects in the NDDC awaiting payments for public scrutiny, a stakeholders’ forum to review the existing templates for project delivery, prioritization of project execution and payments that deliver up the most impact for the country, new focus in project execution to shift to “security, health, education, water and road infrastructure”, implementation of recommendations of the review of the Forensic Audit Report into the operations of the NDDC, and constitution of the board of the NDDC in line with extant law, among others.

Less than one year into office, the Umana Umana-led Niger Delta Affairs Ministry has helped the federal government achieve most of the goals like the constitution of the NDDC Board, comprehensive compilation of NDDC projects, and general repositioning of the Commission. Today, through the intervention efforts of the Niger Delta Ministry, the respective states are enjoying a robust and harmonious relationship with the NDDC and her representatives because the state governments are carried in the activities of NDDC in their states. The agitations by communities in the region have significantly reduced due to the Commission’s increased presence in the communities as was seen in the swift intervention during the last flooding disaster.

As President Buhari will be completing his tenure in less than two months, it is imperative for the administration to strongly consider sustaining the legacies of the current administration in the Niger Delta. Good enough, the present administration has done the hardest part of the job by manoeuvring the critical challenges and eventually achieving some level of stability. What is left for the incoming administration is to consolidate these achievements

Festus Ebine writes frrom Delta