Suspension of Delta Councillor causes uproar in PDP

PDP and its colour flags

…It’s unconstitutional – lawyer

By Paul Olayemi

The Suspension of an Elected Councillor Richard Ogirisen, in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State for losing his unit (Unit 001) in the last Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Election by the LGA chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is gradually causing an uproar with a lawyer calling the suspension unconstitutional

Ogirisen was suspended last week by the LG Chapter of the PDP after he lost his unit in the last gubernatorial election to the Delta Central Senator-Elect, Chief Ede Dafinone of the All Progressive Congress APC, despite the result turning out in favour of the PDP at the Ward level,

While Rev Victor Abugo, the Chief Press Secretary to Sapele Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan on Thursday denied that the Councilor was suspended for losing his unit in the last election, a video of the Sapele Local Government Legislative Arm, showed the Leader of the House, Hon Churchill Ayomanor saying that Ogirisen was suspended for conspiracy and anti-party issues. This video that was posted by the media aide of Hon Churchill Ayomanor has continued to float the airspace.

On Friday, some members of the party while reacting to the suspension called it, an obvious case of witch-hunting and victimization insisting that it was not only the councillor that lost his unit in the last election.

“There are so many of the councillors out there who lost their unit, there are even PDP bigwigs who played anti party in the last election, Richard’s case is just pure witch hunting, what about Stanley Kogoro, Clifford Ishuni, Ovo Abeke, Solomon Aligba, Ochuko, Henry Apiyor and many other Councilors who lost their unit” a PDP member who craved anonymity said.

Another member of the PDP, Ese Dedevwo said; “they would battle the injustice, we are gradually waiting, we want all the councillors who lost their units and even the SAs, and SSAs to be suspended”, you can’t victimize one person and leave others, the LGA party chairman, Chief Godwin Dadi should take action, if he does not, we will march to the state party chairman ‘s house, naked for justice.

A PDP ward one member noted that his ward did not suspend him, he further said that, the Chairman of Richard’s ward attested to the fact that Hon Richard Ogirisen worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of the PDP, but lost his unit unfortunately to the Senator Elect

Meanwhile a lawyer, Chukwudi Amone has reacted to the suspension of the councillor calling it illegal.

The legal luminary who first laughed when he saw the video suspending the councillor said it was obvious those who took the decision did not understand the legislative business before they were elected.

“That is why we say these people should be thoroughly schooled before projecting them, you can only suspend an appointed officer not elected one, just imagine him suspending a fellow councillor just because the party directed them to do so, it’s laughable.

“The Supreme Court has pronounced that no sitting house can suspend any elected member for more than two weeks, that was why the senate could not suspend Ovie Omo Agege over the alleged maze issue” the lawyer said.