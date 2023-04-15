Suspense in Imo as 13 men move to unseat Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The forthcoming 2023 governorship election in Imo State is creating suspense and anxiety in the political firmament of the state as gladiators jostle for the tickets of the various political parties.

Already, two candidates –incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and Senator Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – have emerged.

Uzodimma is from Imo West senatorial zone, which produced Governors Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha.

He is the only aspirant on the platform of the APC. On the other hand, Senator Anyanwu is from Imo East senatorial zone. Mid-week, Anyanwu won the governorship primary of the PDP.

Ihedioha, last week, wrote the National Chairman of the PDP, notifying the party of his withdrawal from the governorship race.

He cited injustice and unfairness in the party as his reasons. Ihedioha’s move paved the way for Senator Anyanwu, the current national secretary of the PDP to win the PDP Imo governorship primaries.

Intense battle for LP ticketNow, there is an intense battle for the tickets of the Labour Party, LP.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that in what looks like political uncertainty was caused by the wave of the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi’s movement popularly known As it is the many political watchers are wondering whether or not the LP can produce a governorship candidate that can stop second term-seeking Uzodimma.

So far, 12 governorship aspirants are eyeing Uzodimma’s position. The number would have been 13 but for the death of Chief Humphrey Anumudu.

Those eyeing Uzodimma’s seatOn the platform of the LP, there are 12 aspirants- three from Imo North Senatorial zone, eight from Imo East Senatorial zone, and one from Imo West senatorial zone where the incumbent Uzodimma hails from.

They are Senator Athan Achonu (Imo North), Charles Onyirimba (Imo North), Ike Ibe (Imo North), Martin Agbaso (Imo East), Chief Joseph Ukaegbu (Imo East ), Kelechi Nwagwu (Imo East), Dr. Basil Maduka (Imo East), Engr Chinedu Amadi (Imo East), retd AIG Charles Agomuo (Imo East), retd Capt David Mbamara (Imo East ), retd Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (Imo East) and Dr. Tochi J.Ehirim (Imo West).

APGA yet to have aspirantsThe All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, at the time of filing this report, has not presented any governorship aspirant.

The outcome of the 2019 governorship primaries has been fingered in addition to a raging crisis at the National level over the chairmanship of the party between Chiefs Edozie Njoku and Victor Oye.

The 2019 governorship primary of APGA in Imo, which was allegedly marred by injustice, rigging and intimidation produced Senator Ifeanyi Ararume candidate.

Ararume hails from Imo North senatorial district.

Currently, only three parties: APC, PDP and LP are in the race for Imo governorship election scheduled for November.