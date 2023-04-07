Gunmen kill retired Immigration officer in Nasarawa

A retired Immigration Officer, Mr. Jacob Agada, has been killed by suspected Gunmen in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday night around Agaya hotels, Ombi 2, Lafia. Mr. Agada was reportedly returning to his house at about 9 pm when the hoodlums abducted him. His lifeless body was later discovered in the area.

A family friend of the deceased confirmed the incident, expressing sadness and regret over the loss of their loved one.

The friend revealed that Mr. Agada was kidnapped by the hoodlums who were hiding not far from his gate. The retired officer lived just beside Agaya hotels.

The friend also called for prayers for the departed and an end to the insecurity challenges in the Ombi II, Danka, and Kwandare axis in recent times.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the incident during a phone conversation.