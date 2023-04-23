Surviving GIDI was borne of personal experiences — Yinka Ayinla 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Media mogul, Yinka “Smylez” Ayinla, and producer of “Surviving GIDI”, a sitcom drama series which premiered March 21, on Silverbird Television Network across the country and on DSTV, has revealed the inspiration behind the series.

“Surviving GIDI was inspired by some personal experiences while trying to find a foot in life and the challenges that comes with living and hustling in a city like Lagos,” he told Potpourri.

According to Ayinla who is also Convener, Basketball Meets Music, Surviving GIDI centres around the life of urban contemporary youths living in Lagos and Nigeria generally, who, on everyday basis, strive to live a good life amidst challenges, hustling, and some favourable and unfavourable conditions.

He said: “It touches love, emotions, intrigues and generally, laughter. It is a story that centers around the lives of four main characters living together and doing all they can to be the best they can be.

The series directed by Femi Idowu a.k.a King Samurai, features a number of industry stars, including Laide Bakare, Aaron Sunday, Joy Nice, Kingsley Nwachukwu, Adenike Ayodele, Chris Iheuwa, Peace Christopher, Ruth Jacob and Edna Ese.