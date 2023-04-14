Supplementary polls: Police restrict movement in affected Kebbi LGs

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has announced restrictions on movements in all the local governments where supplementary elections will hold on Saturday.

CP Abubakar Lawal Daura disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi during the meeting he held with sister security agencies in the state.

According to him, necessary deployment of police personnel have been made at strategic affected polling units to ensure a hitch-free rerun elections in Kebbi state, similarly, DPOs and senior police officers on elections duty were directed to ensure none interference in the conduct of the polls “in view of the above human and vehicular movements is hereby enforced in all the affected PUs in all the local governments.

He admonished the police to be professional and avoid abuse of the fundamental human rights of the good people of Kebbi state. He warned politicians to guard against thuggery or any action that is capable of disrupting the electoral processes in the state.