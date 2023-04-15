Supplementary polls: NNPP wins two more state assembly seats in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP candidates as winners of two more state assembly seats in Kano State.

The party won in Garko and Wudil Constituencies supplementary election conducted on 15th April, 2023.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election in Wudil, Prof. Surajo Mahmud Umar, declared Abdullahi Ali Wudil Manager of the NNPP as the winner after polling 21,766 votes against his closest rival and APC candidate, Abdullahi Nuhu Achika who scored 20,806 votes.

According to him, “Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Abdullahi Ali Wudil Manager of the NNPP as the winner of the Wudil Local Government state assembly election supplementary election,” Prof. Umar said.

Similarly, the INEC Returning Officer for the election in Garko, Prof. Suleiman Mudi, of Bayero University Kano, declared Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the NNPP as winner after polling the highest votes.

With these development, brings the number of seats won by the NNPP to 23 while APC won 5 so far out of the 40 seats that made up the house of assembly in the state.