Supplementary Polls: Eschew violence, President-elect, Tinubu charges Nigerians

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has counselled Nigerians to “conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes”, as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC holds Supplementary Elections in designated areas across the country on Saturday.

INEC will conduct supplementary Governorship Elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five Senatorial Districts, and 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies across 24 states of the federation.

Tinubu in a statement on Friday noted that the supplementary election is as important as the first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly poll which held on February 25 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election held on March 18.

He said; “As the last leg of the 2023 general election, we must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.

I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We should desist from acts prejudicial to the conduct of orderly polls or that will threaten the very existence of the country. It’s only when there is a country that aspirants to political offices can have seats to contest for and the electorate have people seeking their votes.

“Like the INEC officers, the candidates and the electorate, therefore, have a solemn responsibility in this election. They must ensure that the additional polls are conducted not only freely and fairly, but also devoid of tension, acrimony and violence that will threaten the very fabric that hold the country together.

“I must also use this opportunity to enjoin my All Progressives Congress members and the teeming supporters in the areas listed for the polls to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.

“Our party members and supporters should vote overwhelmingly for APC to complement and solidify the victory we recorded in the earlier polls. This will no doubt help in the effective functioning of government at the federal and state levels for the benefit of our people.

“On this note, I wish INEC, all voters in the various polling units in these elections, the candidates and parties involved a very successful supplementary poll”.

NSCDC deployment

Meanwhile, Commandant General CG of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed the adequate deployment of personnel to forestall any breach of the peace.

He stated that due to the peculiarity of the supplementary elections, it is expedient that measures be put in place in all the 2,660 polling units, 185 Local Government Areas in the country to guarantee its success amidst concerns for conclusive elections.

Director of Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja, Commandant Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the CG, personnel must wear the toga of patriotism and work in collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring effective management of the elections.

“A peaceful atmosphere and a secure environment devoid of tension, acrimony or any electoral malpractices is sacrosanct to the success of the elections.

“Ensure that you remain neutral, apolitical, and unbiased and on no account must you be seen working for any politician or party, but only for national Interest,” CG said.

He directed all the State Commandants in the affected areas to identify black spots, volatile points or polling units and deploy personnel and equipment effectively to prevent any unfortunate occurrence.

The CG warned that any personnel caught in any electoral fraud or activities inimical to the image of the Corps should consider himself or herself dismissed as the Corps will not condone or harbour any criminal element in its fold.